In the News: Tyler Schipper on Grocery Prices Dropping in the Twin Cities

Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about slowing inflation rates and the importance of grocery prices as a metric for Minnesota families.

Grocery prices in the Twin Cities may have hit a tipping point and are now slightly lower than they were a year ago.

That’s good news for consumers’ pocketbooks as residents in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region continue to experience lower inflation than the nation as a whole, even if the rate has bumped up a bit in recent months. ...

“I think that has been a selling point for people feeling inflation slowing,” said Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas. “It’s getting back to a point where people don’t notice prices going up every single time they go to the grocery store. And I think that’s a really important metric for normalcy.”

