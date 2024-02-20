In the News: Tyler Schipper on Grocery Prices Dropping in the Twin Cities

Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about slowing inflation rates and the importance of grocery prices as a metric for Minnesota families.

From the story:

Grocery prices in the Twin Cities may have hit a tipping point and are now slightly lower than they were a year ago.

That’s good news for consumers’ pocketbooks as residents in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region continue to experience lower inflation than the nation as a whole, even if the rate has bumped up a bit in recent months. ...