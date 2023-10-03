In the News: Tyler Schipper on Potential Impacts of a Government Shutdown

Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with KSTP-TV about the potential impacts for Minnesotans if the federal government were to proceed with a shutdown.

Transportation Security Administration agents who operate security at airports would be among those expected to continue working, although experts predict delayed paychecks could lead to a rise in absenteeism.

“You can imagine that people don’t like to show up to work as much when they’re not actually getting paid, so that’s likely going to lead to some issues with absenteeism and longer lines because there’s fewer TSA workers,” said Tyler Schipper, economics professor at the University of St. Thomas. “Travel through an airport is going to be a little bit chaotic while a government shutdown is going on.”