In the News: University of St. Thomas Ignatian Spirituality Center Featured in The Catholic Spirit

The Ignatian Spirituality Center at the University of St. Thomas was recently covered in The Catholic Spirit, showing the university’s goal of fostering spiritual growth for the university community and beyond.

From the story:

An expanding Ignatian Spirituality Center in St. Paul that offers online and in-person retreats, prayer sessions, speakers and other events has moved from St. Thomas More to the University of St. Thomas.

“Today, we are humbled to be here and so, so delighted to be on this beautiful, very bustling campus,” said Patricia (Pat) Sauer, board chair of the center, addressing an Oct. 10 gathering of about 75 university faculty and staff, as well as center board members, retreat facilitators and representatives of center collaborators Loyola Spirituality Center and Sacred Ground Center for Spirituality, both in St. Paul. ...

Inspired by the response, founders of the center at St. Thomas More applied for nonprofit status, obtained a grant, set up a board, hired staff and were offered an office at the parish, Sauer said. Recently, St. Thomas More expanded its staff even as the center grew, and the center jumped at an offer from Jesuit Father Christopher Collins, vice president for mission at St. Thomas, to move to an office in the Iversen Center for Faith on the St. Paul campus.