Dr. Shaherzad "Shaz" Ahmadi
Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas
In the News: USA Today Quotes History Professor About U.S. Reaction to Israel-Hamas War

USA Today Race in America cover 2024

Dr. Shaherzad Ahmadi, an associate professor in the History Department at the University of St. Thomas, was quoted in an article for USA Today’s Race in America special edition, about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses in the U.S.

She said that unlike the Russia-Ukraine war, where there is massive destruction in Ukraine, “So many people who are not connected to Palestine, not connected to Israel, are really invested and become very charged about the conflict in the Holy Land.”

As students return in the fall, her advice to universities across America is to “Get people in a room talking to each other. If the institution adopts a real intentional strategy to make sure that the programming is focused on humanizing, that to me is success.”

Read a PDF of the article, which was written by Sheree Curry, an adjunct faculty in Emerging Media Department who is also director of communications at St. Thomas.

