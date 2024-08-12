In the News: USA Today Quotes History Professor About U.S. Reaction to Israel-Hamas War

Dr. Shaherzad Ahmadi, an associate professor in the History Department at the University of St. Thomas, was quoted in an article for USA Today’s Race in America special edition, about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses in the U.S.

She said that unlike the Russia-Ukraine war, where there is massive destruction in Ukraine, “So many people who are not connected to Palestine, not connected to Israel, are really invested and become very charged about the conflict in the Holy Land.”

As students return in the fall, her advice to universities across America is to “Get people in a room talking to each other. If the institution adopts a real intentional strategy to make sure that the programming is focused on humanizing, that to me is success.”