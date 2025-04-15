In the News: Virgil Wiebe on the SAFE Act and Impact on Voting

Virgil Wiebe, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, was referenced in a Minnesota Star Tribune article on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility act and what it means for noncitizens.

People hoping to vote must bring proof of U.S. citizenship to the office of their election official in person, and states must create “an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.” You can read the full bill here.

Proof of citizenship would include an ID verifying citizenship as required by the REAL ID act of 2005, a U.S. passport, a military ID card with a record of service, a government-issued federal, state or tribal ID showing their place of birth in the U.S., a certified birth certificate or a naturalization certificate.