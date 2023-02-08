In the News: Yohuru Williams on the History of Racial Inequality in Minnesota

Yohuru Williams, professor of history and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with FOX 9 about the history of racial inequality in Minnesota.
From the story:
“The ‘Good Life in Minnesota’ didn’t extend to all segments of this population, certainly not to African Americans, certainly not to Native Americans,” Williams said.
“By 2020, when we’re looking at what’s taking place on the landscape in Minneapolis, it’s a replay of not having dealt with those issues in a substantive way. It is, again, this kind of revisiting of these challenges we associate with racial inequality in America,” Williams continued.