In the News: Yohuru Williams on the Importance of Committing to DEI Efforts

Yohuru Williams, history professor and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about concerns that companies are losing momentum in their approach to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

From the story:

George Floyd’s murder by police in 2020 created an urgency in many organizations to address diversity in a new way.

At many companies, talks among colleagues became more open. New investments were pledged. Policies were reassessed.

Some reached out to Yohuru Williams, professor of history and director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, who also consults with companies.

He taught company leaders a different way of approaching diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, starting with history lessons instead of implicit bias training or inclusionary practices.

Now he fears that companies are losing momentum.