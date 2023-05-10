Story In the News

John Abraham on Record Ocean Surface Temperatures and Their Impact on Weather Patterns

Posted on By Media Mentions

John Abraham, engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with NBC News about a temporary El Niño pattern expected to contribute to more intense storm systems and exacerbate the impacts of climate change.

From the story:

Daily sea surface temperatures last month reached highs not seen in at least four decades of recordkeeping, according to a data visualization from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

“As surface temperatures rise, that adds more fuel to the atmosphere and that fuel is heat and moisture,” said John Abraham, a professor and program director in the School of Engineering at the University of St. Thomas who studies ocean temperatures. “It intensifies weather patterns. It means the weather becomes more extreme.” 

Read Online

 

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications