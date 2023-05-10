John Abraham on Record Ocean Surface Temperatures and Their Impact on Weather Patterns

John Abraham, engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with NBC News about a temporary El Niño pattern expected to contribute to more intense storm systems and exacerbate the impacts of climate change.
From the story:
Daily sea surface temperatures last month reached highs not seen in at least four decades of recordkeeping, according to a data visualization from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.
“As surface temperatures rise, that adds more fuel to the atmosphere and that fuel is heat and moisture,” said John Abraham, a professor and program director in the School of Engineering at the University of St. Thomas who studies ocean temperatures. “It intensifies weather patterns. It means the weather becomes more extreme.”