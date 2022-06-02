Director of the Holloran Center Professor Neil Hamilton poses for a photograph in his office in the University of St. Thomas School of Law for St. Thomas Lawyer Magazine on Thursday, April 15, 2010.
Story Professional Notes

Law Professor Neil Hamilton Co-Authors 'Professional Development' Book

Posted on By The Newsroom

Law professor and co-director of the Holloran Center for Ethical Leadership in the Professions Neil Hamilton co-authored Law Student Professional Development and Formation, published by Cambridge University Press.

About the book: Law schools currently do an excellent job of helping students to "think like a lawyer," but empirical data show that clients, legal employers, and the legal system need students to develop a wider range of competencies. This book helps legal educators to understand these competencies and provides practical ways to build them into a law school curriculum.

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications