Law Professor Neil Hamilton Co-Authors 'Professional Development' Book

Law professor and co-director of the Holloran Center for Ethical Leadership in the Professions Neil Hamilton co-authored Law Student Professional Development and Formation , published by Cambridge University Press.

About the book: Law schools currently do an excellent job of helping students to "think like a lawyer," but empirical data show that clients, legal employers, and the legal system need students to develop a wider range of competencies. This book helps legal educators to understand these competencies and provides practical ways to build them into a law school curriculum.