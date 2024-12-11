Law Professor Rachel Moran Speaks at Columbia Law Symposium

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Rachel Moran was a panelist at the Columbia Law Review’s Nov. 15 symposium, The Law of Protest. She spoke on the “Policing Protests” panel, with Amber Baylor (moderator, Columbia Law School), Jenny Carroll (Texas A&M), Sunita Patel (UCLA) and Nick Robinson (International Center for Not-for-Profit Law).

Moran's paper, “Overbroad Protest Laws,” is forthcoming in the June 2025 issue of the Columbia Law Review.

The Columbia Law Review is ranked by Washington and Lee and Google Scholar as the No. 2 law journal in the country based on citation data.