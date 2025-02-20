School of Law Mentor Externship Recognized as Bloomberg Innovation Program

The University of St. Thomas School of Law has been recognized as one of the nation’s top schools for career resilience. Bloomberg Law named the school’s Mentor Externship Program among just 10 academic programs that are pioneering educational innovations that benefit their students, their schools and the legal field.

“Bloomberg Law is pleased to recognize the University of St. Thomas School of Law for its commitment to the future of the legal industry by naming them as a Law School Innovation Program finalist,” said Alex Butler, head of content and analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. “St. Thomas’ Mentor Externship Program is a key example of the innovation that is needed for legal education to support fulfilling long-term legal careers.”

The Mentor Externship Program has been a distinctive part of a St. Thomas legal education since the school was founded. It places all law students, each year of law school, with a legal professional to help them gain experience, develop relationships and navigate the legal field. More than 500 respected lawyers and judges in the Twin Cities legal community, and beyond, volunteer their time to serve as mentors each year.

Mentor Externship Program Director Uyen Campbell said she is grateful for the recognition from Bloomberg and praised the attorneys and judges who make the mentor program possible. She also highlighted the hard work and dedication of students.