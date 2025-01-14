Law Professor David Grenardo Speaks on Racism in Sports at UNESCO Forum in Barcelona

School of Law Professor David Grenardo spoke at the 2024 UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination held in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 10-11. The international conference brought together leaders from across the globe to share knowledge and strategies, promote collaboration and offer support for countries in crafting and implementing effective anti-racism policies.

“I felt honored and humbled when I received an invitation to speak at the UNESCO Global Forum,” Grenardo said. “The University of St. Thomas School of Law comprises students, staff and faculty who are committed to serving others and working for the common good. I see my efforts with UNESCO as opportunities for me to do my part to work for the common good on a global scale.”

Throughout the forum, discussion sessions covered a variety of topics, such as the design of frameworks to address discrimination, the role of nongovernment organizations in combating racism and the responsible development of unbiased artificial intelligence (AI).

Grenardo was a panelist for the conference’s session, “Understanding and Confronting Racism in Sport.” Participants discussed the impact of racist behavior from fans and its implications for athletes, as well as the role of athletes and sports organizations in combating racism and fostering a culture of respect and inclusion. The discussion also covered initiatives that promote dignity and fairness in sports.

“The panel spoke honestly about the issues of racism and discrimination in sports,” Grenardo said. “We talked about how sports can be utilized to promulgate and spread racism and discrimination, but sports can also serve as an incredibly powerful tool to combat racism.”

Other panelists included:

Raúl Rodríguez Porras, deputy director-general, National Sports Council (Spain)

Nasser Al-Khori, executive director, Generation Amazing (Qatar)

Piara Power, executive director, FARE Network (United Kingdom)

Adiarataou Iglesias, paralympian (Spain/Mali)

Chatilla van Grinsven, basketball player (The Netherlands)

Karoline Macedo de Vasconcelos, leader of institutional relations, Vini Jr. Institute (Brazil)

The panel was moderated by Melissa Reddy, senior reporter for Sky Sports.

Professor David Grenardo was a panelist for the Racism in Sports at UNESCO conference’s session, “Understanding and Confronting Racism in Sport.” Melissa Reddy, (center) senior reporter for Sky Sports.

Grenardo was also asked to be part of the new UNESCO Fit for Life Network Against Racism, a collective of athletes, experts, sports organizations and other relevant stakeholders who will focus on fighting racism in sports and promote inclusion and equality worldwide. Members will engage in global campaigns and events, contribute to research activities and publications, promote anti-racism strategies, support training and advocate for policy changes. The initiative is part of UNESCO’s broader Fit for Life Global Sport Alliance.

“I approach my work with athletes, experts and organizations from around the world with humility knowing that I have a lot to learn from others, while, at the same time, recognizing that I have a lot to contribute myself,” Grenardo said. “I applaud UNESCO for trying to use sports and stakeholders across the world to address a worldwide issue, and I am grateful for the opportunities to help.”

A launch ceremony for the Fit for Life Network, co-organized by the Barça Foundation, was held in conjunction with the global forum. It featured speeches and a roundtable with top-level international athletes.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is an agency of the United Nations that aims to build a culture of peace, eradicate poverty, promote sustainable development, encourage intercultural dialogue, strengthen global coordination and international cooperation and create conditions for dialogue among civilizations, cultures, and peoples. It is headquartered in Paris, France.