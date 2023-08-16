Luann Dummer Center for Women Names New Director

The Luann Dummer Center for Women (LDCW) at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota has appointed Dr. Shaherzad Ahmadi to serve as director of the center for the 2023-24 academic year.

Dr. Shaherzad Ahmadi

Ahmadi is an associate professor of history at St. Thomas; her research and teaching focus is on the Islamic world, particularly the Middle East and North Africa. She has been published in the leading journals of her field, including the Journal of Middle East Women’s Studies, the International Journal of Middle East Studies, and, most recently, Iranian Studies. Her research interests include the history of immigration, childhood, and medicine. Her book, Bordering on War: A Transnational Social and Political History of Khuzistan, will be published by the University of Texas Press in 2024.

The Luann Dummer Center for Women, which launched in 1993, addresses the needs and aspirations of women. The center’s educational programs, activities and resources are available to students, faculty and staff of the university.

As a member of the center’s advisory board, Ahmadi has been impressed by the tremendous investment faculty, staff, students and community leaders have made in the center. She aims to continue the center’s rich legacy of building community across the university, providing women-centered programming and expanding opportunities for interdisciplinary learning during her one-year tenure as director.

Dr. Paola Ehrmantraut, center board member and St. Thomas faculty, said, “This is an exciting time for the center with new ideas emerging for strengthening its role and reach. Shaherzad is bringing enthusiasm and energy to the center. On behalf of the board, I warmly welcome her to this role and look forward to her leadership.”

“Shaherzad has begun her tenure with wonderful energy and enthusiasm for the year ahead, working tirelessly this summer to build relationships across campus and prepare for the many events we’re implementing this academic year,” said LDCW Program Manager Christine Balsley.

This year, the center will celebrate its 30th anniversary and host regular programs revolving around the annual theme of “Joyous Journeys: Feminism and a Global Pursuit of Happiness.”