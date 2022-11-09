School of Education Associate Professor Lucy Payne was featured in The Catholic Spirit in a piece highlighting the Murray Institute and its opportunities for students at St. Thomas.

From the article: This fall, the institute is serving about 100 students: 50 students working on degrees in the School of Education, about 30 students in the College of Arts and Sciences (which includes programs in Catholic Studies, music, Spanish, English and art history), about 15 students in The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity and several students in STEM education in the School of Engineering.