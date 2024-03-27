Matt Bos Named Head Swim and Dive Coach

University of St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced Matt Bos as the new head coach of Tommie men’s and women’s swimming and diving March 27. Bos joins St. Thomas after more than 20 seasons coaching at the NCAA Division I and II levels, including stints at Eastern Illinois University and Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI).

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Bos to St. Thomas athletics and Tommie swimming and diving,” Esten said. “Matt not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our programs, but also shares many of the core values of St. Thomas athletics. He will be an outstanding leader and mentor for our swim and dive teams as we continue to build our bright future as a Division I program in the Summit League.”