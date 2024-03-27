Matt Bos Named Head Swim and Dive Coach

University of St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced Matt Bos as the new head coach of Tommie men’s and women’s swimming and diving March 27. Bos joins St. Thomas after more than 20 seasons coaching at the NCAA Division I and II levels, including stints at Eastern Illinois University and Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI).
“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Bos to St. Thomas athletics and Tommie swimming and diving,” Esten said. “Matt not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our programs, but also shares many of the core values of St. Thomas athletics. He will be an outstanding leader and mentor for our swim and dive teams as we continue to build our bright future as a Division I program in the Summit League.”
Bos brings over 20 years of coaching experience to St. Thomas, including recent stops at Concordia-St. Paul, IUPUI and Eastern Illinois. In addition to his two seasons at CSP, where he launched the Golden Bears inaugural swim and dive programs in 2020, Bos spent eight years at IUPUI. From 2011-19, Bos transformed the Jaguars from bottom dweller to perennial power in the Summit League and was named the conference’s Women’s Coach of the Year in 2013. Additionally, he led the IUPUI women to a 26th-place finish at the 2012 NCAA Championships, the highest finish ever for a Summit League women’s program in the history of the event. He also coached 70 Academic All-League selections during his tenure.