Meet the 2026 Tommie Award Finalists

A new academic year at the University of St. Thomas means new Tommie Award nominees. Nominees are seniors selected by St. Thomas faculty, students and staff who they believe represent the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas. The nominees must have passions for leadership, scholarship, and participation on campus.

Out of 43 nominees, the three finalists for 2026 are Olivia Keller, Rachel Obeakemhe and Jack Taggart. Here’s more about them based on their applications and nomination letters.

Olivia Keller ’26, Tommie Award Finalist

Olivia Keller is a track and field athlete majoring in neuroscience and biomedical engineering. Passionate about creating connections and medicine, she wrote a children’s book and hosts a podcast, all while preparing for medical school.

Working in a nursing home, she saw the magic in the bond between the young and elderly. Grandparents would light up at the sight of children, whose laughter served as a reminder of joy and hope. Wanting to convey this message to the younger generation, Keller wrote a book about it.

“My children’s book has taught me the most about leadership: creating impact through action and connection,” Keller said.

“I’ve shared it with kids across the U.S., Spain, and Argentina through intergenerational reading events, organized career-focused events, and coordinated a book donation to rural Africa. These experiences showed me that leadership requires initiative and confidence, but more importantly, bringing out the best in others, listening carefully, and creating opportunities for growth beyond myself.”

Together with St. Thomas Student Body President Ilham Mohamud, she is the co-founder of Cognition-IQ, which to adapt a NASA-patented eye-tracking technolog. The company furthers the work the two did as Innovation Scholars, where they collaborated on the project for NASA.

“Her skill set is vast, her work ethic is unmatched, and her steadfast desire to give back to her community is simply remarkable,” said Bernie Armada, professor of communication studies. “She is a profound example of a student who integrates academic curiosity, moral leadership, and community action into a unified, impactful life and is, therefore, exceptionally well-poised to represent St. Thomas with distinction for many years to come,” he said.

Rachel Obeakemhe ’26, Tommie Award Finalist

Rachel Obeakemhe, a resident advisor for three years, said being an RA has been one of the most rewarding parts of her St. Thomas experience. “It has taught me how to lead with empathy, listen without judgement, and create a sense of belonging for students experiencing college life for the first time.”

A business major, Obeakemhe has pushed herself academically to understand how law and ethics can connect to real business challenges and responsible decision-making. She participated in the Spring 2025 London Business Semester program that allowed her to expand her learning skills on a global level.

She also is involved with Afro-Christian Fellowship at St. Thomas through Campus Ministry where she says it’s given her the desire to create a supportive faith community where Black students feel like they belong.

“It has reminded me of the power of unity and faith on campus,” Obeakemhe said. “In all that I do, I aim to embody the values that define the St. Thomas community.”

Dr. Kevin Henderson, a professor of management, wrote a letter explaining why Obeakemhe deserves the 2026 Tommie Award. “In every context, Rachel embodies the best of our St. Thomas students,” Henderson said. “She is an engaged leader, a thoughtful scholar, and a compassionate changemaker. Her ability to make others feel seen, valued, and connected reflects both her personal character and the university’s mission to educate morally responsible leaders who think critically, act wisely, and work skillfully to advance the common good.”

Jack Taggart ’26, Tommie Award Finalist

A mechanical engineering major who is also pursuing two engineering minors, Jack Taggart is a board member of the Aquinas Scholars program.

“He has strengthened community and visibility for our program,” said Dr. Hugh Smeltekop, director for the Aquinas Scholars Honors Program and Dr. Lisa Waldner, associate vice provost for Undergraduate Student Achievement, in a joint letter of recommendation. “Recognizing a need for sustained peer support, he co-founded the Aquinas Scholars peer mentor program, which now connects students across class years to foster academic success and personal growth.”

He is also the president and co-founder of the St. Thomas Pinky Swear PACK, which has a mission to support children suffering from cancer. “In my role, I’ve helped coordinate fundraising and advocacy events on campus, raising over $3,000 since starting in the fall of 2024,” he said.

He was selected in the 2025 Innovation Scholars team to research patent technology for the Mayo Clinic and to develop a business proposal for commercialization. He is also a Tommie Ambassador, an engineering teaching assistant, a RapidProto lab manager, a tuba player in the St. Thomas pep band, and a regular participant in the Swing Dance Club.