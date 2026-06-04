St. Thomas Law Graduate Awarded National Immigration Fellowship 

Recent University of St. Thomas School of Law graduate Alissa Pollard ’26 J.D. has been awarded a postgraduate fellowship with Immigrant Justice Corps. She is one of just 30 law students from across the country selected as a Justice Fellow in 2026.

During the fellowship, Pollard will serve for two years as a staff attorney at The Advocates for Human Rights, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that provides free legal services to low-income asylum seekers throughout the Midwest, among other programs.

“I first heard about the IJC fellowship my first semester in the immigration clinic,” Pollard said. “A clinic alum, Michelle Gonzalez, gave a presentation in our class and had been an IJC fellow herself. I looked into what the program offered, including the mentorship and the priority to place fellows where the need was greatest, and made it a dream goal to apply when I became an eligible 3L.”

Pollard worked for two years as a student practitioner in the Immigration Law Practice Group legal clinic. During that time, she assisted clients pursuing U.S. citizenship and represented clients in immigration court.

Professor Virgil Wiebe and Alissa Pollard

“During master calendar hearings at immigration court, we deliberately assigned Alissa to the more challenging cases,” said Professor Virgil Wiebe, who leads the immigration clinic. “We trusted in her ability to handle them, her ability to quickly understand the complexities of the cases and to properly engage the court and the government attorneys.”

Pollard was also involved in advocacy work while participating in the clinic. She was a member of the legal team for The North STAR Alliance, a group of more than 50 nongovernmental and faith organizations in Minnesota that supported the Safety, Trust, Accountability and Respect Act during the 2025-26 legislative session. The bill aimed to limit state and local cooperation with federal civil immigration enforcement and protect community privacy and rights.

In recognition of her work throughout her time in the clinic, Pollard received a 2026 Outstanding Clinical Student of the Year Award from the Clinical Legal Education Association. She was nominated by Wiebe, who described her as highly competent, always prepared, a team player and someone who draws out the best in those around her.

Pollard credits Wiebe with being not only a teacher, but also a role model.