In the News: University of St. Thomas Was Site for Technology and Innovation Summit

Department of Defense officials met with Rep. Betty McCollum and executives from Minnesota's largest companies on Oct. 7 at St. Thomas. As part of the summit on technology and innovation, U.S. Defense Undersecretary Heidi Shyu and McCollum visited the School of Engineering's Center for Microgrid Research.

From the story: The event, held Friday at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, included remarks from U.S. Defense Undersecretary Heidi Shyu. Her visit to Minnesota aimed to highlight efforts by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to bring together the best technology, academic, business and military minds and to spur innovative products that improve national security.