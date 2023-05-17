Perky Plant: On a Mission to Improve Mental Health

Empathetic and hardworking are two words to describe co-founder and CEO of Perky Plant, Liz Murphy ’23, a graduating senior majoring in entrepreneurship. With a mission to improve the mental health of 1 million people, she joined forces with a team of Tommie alumni while at St. Thomas to launch a mission-driven fertilizer brand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Schulze School has helped set Murphy up for success in running her business, giving her the tools to innovate and think outside the box. From financial projections to digital marketing tips, she’s transformed classroom lessons into real-world business growth. “As an entrepreneurship major, I’ve learned that ambiguity is OK and can even be exciting.”

During Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Perky Plant supports others through plants, events and awareness. They donate a plant to a student on campus for every bottle sold in April as part of their biannual Buy A Bottle, Donate A Plant campaign.