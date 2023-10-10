President Vischer Shares Message on Violence in Israel and Gaza

University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer sent the following note to the campus community on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

As we begin a shortened week here on campus, we hold close to our hearts the innocent lives taken as a result of this past weekend’s terrorist attacks in Israel. The images and stories emerging from the region are beyond horrific, and the pain is expected to intensify as fighting escalates.

The University of St. Thomas condemns these attacks, mourns the hundreds of lives lost, and grieves for the thousands of people whose families were impacted. As a Catholic university, we join Pope Francis in calling and praying for an end to the violence in the region, and for the well-being of our Israeli and Palestinian brothers and sisters. We are especially mindful of those in our St. Thomas community who have personal ties to the region and are anxiously watching this horrible situation unfold.

Campus Ministry will be inviting the St. Thomas community to a service on Friday afternoon to pray for those killed, as well as for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Details will be provided as soon as they are available.