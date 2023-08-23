Quentin George: Making a Difference From Thailand to Lifesaving Medical Devices

Quentin George has seen firsthand there are many ways to help others and make a difference in this world. His mother, Dr. Camille George, former professor and innovative force behind the School of Engineering’s global Peace Engineering effort, has role modeled this for decades. Now, her son has started to forge his own journey.

A student in the MS in Regulatory Science program at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering with just his senior project to finish, Quentin George will officially complete the degree this fall and is already helping to bring medical device technology to market, being hired before graduation at a company rooted in cardio and vascular health.

Prior to starting the master’s program two and a half years ago, George was busy teaching and making a difference on the other side of the world.

“After I graduated from undergrad as a biochemistry major, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. Then I learned about an opportunity to teach high school in Thailand and decided to go for it,” George said.

His original plan was to teach high school for six months; it turned into six years overseas, including three and half years in China!

“Living and working overseas was an amazing time in my life,” he said. “I loved experiencing other cultures and making a difference with the students.”

George might have stayed overseas, but when COVID-19 broke out, China shut down its borders. He was stuck there, unable to leave for nine months. In fall 2020, as soon as travel restrictions were lifted, he moved back home to the U.S. and wondered what’s next.

“I had a strong science background and was interested in helping others. I started looking at various industries and when I came across regulatory affairs it seemed like a good fit for me with my technical background in biochemistry, and my experience and social skills as a project manager. Knowing that I would have a chance to work on bringing lifesaving and life-enhancing technology to market and make a difference sealed the deal,” George said.

Quentin George. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“I investigated master’s programs and decided the MS in Regulatory Science at St. Thomas was the best fit for me. My mom’s incredible work in bringing new technologies to the developing world played a role, but more important to me was the great reputation St. Thomas has locally,” he said. “I also really appreciated the different walks of life, diverse backgrounds and strengths of my fellow students.”

George worked full time while studying for his master’s degree. First with Pace Analytical, assigned to 3M on contract. Then, about a year into his master’s program, he was offered a job at medical device company Integer as a regulatory affairs specialist.

“Even though I wasn’t done with my program, they offered me the role as if I had my master’s in regulatory science,” he said.

“My master’s program has made me feel prepared for all my day-to-day work. The professors taught us how to manage projects, what expectations would be of us, and what we needed to know to be successful in regulatory affairs,” George said. “They provided a great overview, but also a deep dive into what’s important. The projects and coursework have been so relatable and applicable to what I’m doing every day in my current job. And with hybrid and evening classes, I was able to work full time and go to school full time (two courses per semester) and complete my degree in under three years,” he said.

George said he’s made friends and established a good professional network. “Everyone is willing to help each other find jobs. In fact, the St. Thomas alumni network is amazing. My current manager is a St. Thomas alum, and it was through my program and the alumni network at St. Thomas that I learned about my current job opportunity at Integer, so that connection helped me get into the door.”