Research and Opinion: Dr. Audra Nuru Authors New Study on 'Relationship Limbo'

Dr. Audra Nuru, Endowed Chair in the Social Sciences, associate professor of communication/family studies and director of family studies, has published a new study that explores difficult conversations as sites for identity negotiation during times of relational change and challenge.

The study was published in Human Communication Research, the journal of the International Communication Association. Framed by Relational Liminality Theory (RLT), Nuru’s latest work builds on an impressive body of research that calls attention to the ways people communicate to construct identities, make sense of relational difficulty, and navigate periods of transition or contestation.