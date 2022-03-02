Research and Opinion: A Microgrid Education

Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan, along with other School of Engineering faculty and alumni, recently co-authored " Commissioning a Real-World Industry-Grade Microgrid with Undergraduate and Graduate Students ," which was published by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) after his presentation at the 2021 North American Power Symposium (NAPS).

From the article: Microgrids are electrical systems that can operate in grid-connected or islanded modes. The proper design, construction, and operation of microgrids requires knowledge and expertise in multiple domains of electrical engineering. This paper presents the lessons learned from commissioning a real-world industry-grade microgrid using undergraduate and graduate students. It aims to demonstrate that microgrids serve as an effective teaching medium for undergraduate and graduate education.