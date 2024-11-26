Saint Paul Seminary Priest Wellness Coordinator’s Client List Doubles in Less Than Two Years

“Priests are always serving others,” says Saint Paul Seminary wellness coordinator Susan Torborg, a Third Order professed Carmelite, “but they need to prioritize their health, too.”

Susan Torborg has crafted a priest-specific health and wellness program at The Saint Paul Seminary.

Leaders at The Saint Paul Seminary have long held that priestly formation doesn’t end at ordination. The seminary has taken a significant step in fostering the well-being of its priests through the role of Susan Torborg, its priest wellness coordinator.

Since joining in 2022, Torborg – a licensed nutritionist who founded the R3 Weight Loss Plan – has been transforming the lives of priests in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and beyond, supporting their physical, mental, and spiritual health. In that time, she says, the amount of priests coming to her for wellness coaching has more than doubled.

One of her successful priest clients began working with Torborg in March 2023. After following her guidance on healthier eating habits and exercise, he lost 42 pounds and 15 inches of waistline.

Results like that reflect Torborg’s holistic approach, which addresses diet, exercise and long-term health planning tailored to the unique demands of priestly life.

Many priests face challenging schedules and constant demands from their parishioners. That means they often skip meals or settle for unhealthy food options due to time constraints, evening meetings and the abundance of sugary treats offered to them.

These patterns make it difficult to maintain a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

To address these challenges, Susan teaches her clients to follow seven healthy habits:

Community: Building relationships where priests can be themselves, without the title, is crucial for their mental well-being. Healthy nutrition: Priests learn to incorporate protein-rich, low-glycemic foods into their diets and reduce sugar intake. Boosting immunity: Torborg encourages vitamins and supplements, like vitamins D and C, to support overall health. Hydration: Proper hydration is essential for energy, immunity and weight management. Exercise: Torborg helps priest schedule regular physical activity, emphasizing that it is just as important as their parish duties. Silence: Deep moments of silence, including regular prayer, are encouraged to foster creativity and spiritual focus. Sleep: Quality sleep is foundational, and Torborg provides tips like reducing screen time and setting boundaries with evening work to help priests rest better.

Another priest’s story highlights the power of these habits. Initially addicted to Coca-Cola and struggling with unhealthy eating patterns, he broke free from these habits through Torborg’s program, improving his health significantly.

For Torborg, health and holiness are deeply intertwined.

“When priests grow in the virtue of temperance with their food, it spills over into their spiritual lives,” she says. “Taking care of their bodies allows them to serve God and their parishioners with more energy and joy.”