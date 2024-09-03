Sights and Sounds: Class of 2028’s March Through the Arches

Undergraduate Student Government President Jake Manske speaks at March Through the Arches. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

On a sunny September day, members of the Class of 2028 at St. Thomas started their journey at the university by marching through the Arches while family members, faculty and staff cheered them on.

“You are about to become part of a story that is bigger than yourselves. Every entering class of students writes a new chapter in the story of St. Thomas, a story that has been unfolding for 140 years. What chapter will you write as you pass under these Arches?” President Rob Vischer said at the Sept. 3 event.

This year, St. Thomas is welcoming more than 2,000 new students to campus. That number includes first-year, transfer and international students, as well as two-year students at Dougherty Family College.

“You have grown in a world where technology is rapidly changing, and now you have the opportunity to harness that change and make your mark in the world. We are thrilled to welcome students from 39 states and 33 countries from around the world,” Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management Omar Correa said. “Your diverse and unique backgrounds, your perspectives and experiences will enrich our campus community and deepen our understanding of the world.”

March Through the Arches is a Tommie tradition that began in 2000. The Newsroom caught up with several people in attendance to get their thoughts and emotions during the celebration.

President Rob Vischer addresses March Through the Arches attendees. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

I’m excited and nervous ... for no reason in particular, just because it’s something new, with my first kid (Audrey) going through college. I just want her to succeed.” Erin Stertz-Follett ’00, parent of first-year student

(Meeting new people has) been so much fun. I’m excited for the March Through the Arches because it’s such a sweet tradition.” GRACIE GRIEP, First-year student

It feels like there’s a lot of organization, a lot of acceptance of various viewpoints, and I think that (our son Otto) is going to be challenged in his thinking.” jason brown, parent of first-year student

I always hear about this tradition, so being able to participate in it is really special.” Will Blazel, First-year student

There’s been a great team of staff to help guide the first-year students with the transition to college. Welcome Days has gone smoothly, even though it’s been emotional for Mom and Dad.” Shelli Thonet, parent of first-year student

