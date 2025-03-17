Out-of-State Students Find Family at St. Thomas 

For many out-of-state students, Minnesota’s largest private university is a home away from home. Arizona native Augie Stewart found new family at the University of St. Thomas, located in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Augie Stewart (l)

“Don’t be afraid of leaving your comfort zone – (it could) stop you from doing some really cool things,” said Stewart, a junior studying criminal justice and legal studies. “In reality, everyone else around you is also taking risks.”

Originally from Goodyear, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, Stewart said wanting to serve the common good, the mission of St. Thomas, made his choice clear. He was moving to Minnesota.

Stewart is now a resident advisor in Morrison Residence Hall; it’s a way to contribute to the community that welcomed him.

A two-year living requirement for first- and second-year students has turned the calm St. Paul neighborhood of Merriam Park into a vibrant community of students, all united by intellectual curiosity and a passion to serve the common good.

Many students in the residence halls choose either a Living Learning Community or a Common Good Learning Community their first year. There are communities for Catholic Studies majors, nursing students, engineering students, those interested in sustainability or are part of a scholars program. Bringing together students interested in the same fields makes it easier to find like-minded peers.

“It helps because you’re not only living with those people, you’re also in the same classes as them,” Stewart said. “You build connections based on that. If you don’t understand a topic, but you know your neighbor three doors down; he’s in the same class, maybe he could help me,” he continued.

Selma Hoel Sandsengen

International student Selma Hoel Sandsengen moved 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean from her native Norway to become a Tommie. The senior describes her four years at St. Thomas as an adventure.

“There is always something going on around campus and that is a big reason why I enjoy it so much. I don’t think I have ever been bored here. I have made great friends, I like my classes, my dorm is cozy,” she said.

A finance major, Sandsengen wanted to learn about business and economics in a place like the Twin Cities, a bustling hub of Fortune 500 companies that include U.S. Bank, General Mills, Best Buy and Target Corp. The Opus College of Business at St. Thomas has provided her with the financial expertise she needs to accomplish anything.

“I thought it was important to go out of my comfort zone and leave my hometown when starting college because I wanted to experience something new,” Sandsengen said. “It is of course scary to go somewhere new when you don’t know anyone, but I have found a sense of community here that I have not found anywhere else.”

Outdoor movies, bonfires, and s'mores hosted by Living Learning Communities on John P. Monahan Plaza in August 2023.

A growing Division I university, St. Thomas offers the benefits of small class sizes. Throughout his three years on campus, Stewart has rarely experienced a class with more than 25 classmates.

“Professors still know your names, which is really cool, especially when you know they have many classes,” Stewart said. “Every professor I’ve had, if they see me off campus or out of class, they’ll wave or stop and talk to me.”

Resident advisors are a huge part of that family, like a big sister or brother. Every student shares a floor with someone who has been in their shoes. A friend, confidant, someone to help you find resources or have dinner with, an RA is there to support every student.

“We have an excellent group of staff and student leaders who live within the halls, provide connections, opportunities and rally to support the journey of each student,” said Aaron Macke, associate dean of students and director of residence life.

Aaron Macke, director of residence life, speaks during an event celebrating the University of St. Thomas’ LEED certifications and commitment to sustainability in 2021.

As someone who obtained two advanced degrees from St. Thomas – an MBA and an EdD, he believes St. Thomas has a unique student body. “They look out for each other in times of need,” he said. “We have students reach out for help when a friend is lonely, struggling or not feeling well, so we can provide help and support. This level of care saves lives. We are so grateful.”

Orney Walker

St. Thomas was an easy choice for Orney Walker, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. Passionate about digital storytelling, he wanted an education that prepared him for the ever-evolving media landscape. Now a junior, he found a home at the Department of Emerging Media at St. Thomas, where he majors in digital media production. He also has built a photography business and performs with the St. Thomas Orchestra. He even had the opportunity to perform at the St. Thomas annual Christmas concert in Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis.