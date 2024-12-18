Life at St. Thomas: 2024 Photos of the Year

Each year, St. Thomas photographers capture over 10,000 moments of the Tommie community. From March Through the Arches to spring commencement, these images represent the highlights of moments both big and small over the course of the past 12 months.
Students celebrate the end of their senior year during the March Out of the Arches event in May.
The Anderson Student Center glows in dusk light.
The renaming of Tommie North Residence Hall to Schoenecker Hall North was revealed in fall 2024. The residence hall new name is in memory of alumnus and longtime donor Guy Schoenecker '49 and his wife Barbara.
Administration, donors, faculty, staff and students attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Schoenecker Center on south campus.
The Mass of the Holy Spirit in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas in September was well attended.
Guests gather for a gift announcement from John P. Monahan in support of the arts in Schoenecker Center.
Campus shines with a fresh coating of snow in February.
Students, staff, faculty, family and supporters gather for the annual March Through the Arches event on Sept. 3, 2024, in St. Paul.
The annual Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the closing 24-hour vigil honoring military service members missing in action or prisoners of war.
Roy Palmer, Nuela Cannady and Emily Pieper pose for a photo in the School of Nursing lab. The three are members of the first class of graduate nursing students.
The newest building on campus, Schoenecker Center, has quickly become the pulse of south campus.
President Rob Vischer and retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page in conversation as part of the Finding Forward speaker series in March.
Students dance and party together in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall in the Anderson Student Center during Headphone Disco in August.
Students play games on the upper quad in August.
Students walk through the Arches on the St. Paul campus on the first day of classes on Sept. 4, 2024.
Public Safety Lieutenant Reggie Wright helps lower the flag.
The Great Tommie Get Together and Late Night in the Anderson Student Center in August.
A student cheers with excitement during a graduate commencement ceremony.
A veteran student walks across stage with his service dog during a graduate commencement ceremony.
Students celebrate the last day of classes at Tommie Fest on John P. Monahan Plaza and the lower quad on May 17, 2024, in St. Paul. Pictured: Echosmith performs.
Lucky Phan poses for a photo with TC the Bear and Tommy Watkins after throwing the first pitch at St. Thomas Night at the Twins on May 14, 2024, at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The 2024 School of Law commencement ceremony at the Minneapolis Convention Center on May 11, 2024. Pictured: A student celebrates with family members.
Students pose for a photo before the March Out of the Arches event on May 24, 2024, in St. Paul.
Students walk across the stage during the 2024 Opus College of Business undergraduate commencement ceremony in the field house in St. Paul on May 25, 2024.
A beautiful sunset stretches over campus and O’Shaughnessy Stadium after a rain storm on the night of the first home football game of fall 2024 in St. Paul on Aug. 29, 2024.
Students gather for the Latine Cultural Night dance party, organized by HOLA, in the Anderson Student Center on Oct. 4, 2024, in St. Paul.
International students gather in the create [space] in the Anderson Student Center on Oct. 11, 2024, in St. Paul.
Dessa speaks at Finding Forward in the O’Shaughnessy Educational Center auditorium on Nov. 20, 2024, in St. Paul.
Center for Well-Being partnered with the School of Nursing for the first time for their flu clinics where nursing students were given the opportunity to practice their skills at the clinics on Oct. 29, 2024, in St. Paul.
St. Thomas vs. University of Minnesota hockey game at the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 26, 2024, in St. Paul.
A super moon rises over campus on a beautiful fall evening on Oct. 17, 2024, in St. Paul.
Students pose for a Tommie Give Day photo shoot around campus on Oct. 16, 2024, in St. Paul.
Opus College of Business Marketing Professor Seth Ketron is conducting research into using scent in tandem with virtual reality. Ketron was photographed in the studio on April 16, 2024, in St. Paul.
Students take a chemistry class in a new chemistry lab space in Schoenecker Center in St. Paul on March 12, 2024.
Students participate in a science lab taken for general Dougherty Family College purposes on March 5, 2024, in Minneapolis.
A colorful sunset beyond the University of St. Thomas kasota stone sign on the St. Paul campus on Feb. 19, 2024, in St. Paul.
The men’s basketball team takes on North Dakota State University (NDSU) in a game at Schoenecker Arena on Jan. 27, 2024, in St. Paul. Pictured - Raheem Anthony
School of Engineering faculty and students work on CNC equipment as part of the America's Cutting Edge (ACE) program in the Facilities and Design Center on Jan. 25, 2024, in St. Paul.
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, procession and serenata, celebrated on Dec. 12, 2024, in St. Paul.
Attendees touch the Memorial for Deceased Students during the Claritas Initiative Sites That Inspire event in St. Paul.
Christmas Concert at Orchestra Hall on Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis.