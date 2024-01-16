St. Thomas Appoints New Investment Director

The University of St. Thomas has selected an alumnus as its new investment director. John “J.J.” Kirby assumed this position on Jan. 16.

Kirby, who has nearly 20 years of experience in institutional and high net worth portfolio management across traditional and alternative asset classes, reports to Chief Investment Officer Sonali Dalal.

Within the four-person Investment Office, Kirby will be responsible for research, sourcing, and due diligence covering all asset classes (public and private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, credit, etc.).

He will also participate in strategic investment planning by performing asset class research and portfolio-level analysis in support of asset allocation, portfolio construction and future investment commitments and play a leading role in evaluating and recommending investments across asset classes.

Kirby comes to St. Thomas from Envoi, a management-owned, independent family office specializing in high net worth client advisory. During his 10 years with the company, he rose through the ranks, mostly recently serving as senior director of investment research. He also was a portfolio manager and analyst at the Minnesota State Board of Investment (MSBI).

“J.J. brings with him passion for investing, deep appreciation for St. Thomas’ mission, and experience building relationships within the investment community,” Dalal said. “We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the investment team.”

Kirby, who is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), received his bachelor’s degree at St. Thomas in 2006 in financial management and marketing management. He also obtained his MBA from St. Thomas in 2013.

As a St. Thomas undergraduate, he competed in various recreational sports and competed in varsity football and track and field, including being named a team captain and receiving All-MIAC honors as a senior in track and field.

“I am thrilled to come home to St. Thomas, the place where I obtained my undergraduate and graduate-level education,” Kirby said. “My educational experience at St. Thomas was foundational in helping me gain the experience and skills to be successful in the institutional investment management profession. I am proud and excited to bring my expertise to serve the advancement of St. Thomas’ mission through the Investment Office.”