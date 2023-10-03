LíderCon Speakers
St. Thomas Community Members to Speak at LíderCon 2023  

Posted on By Abbey Okafor '25

Five members of the St. Thomas community will be speaking at LíderCon, a two-day event on Oct. 12-13 that promotes leadership for the Latinx community by enhancing interpersonal leadership skills. The conference includes a career fair, national keynote speakers, networking hours, panels with local and regional leaders, and professional development workshops.  

On Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m., Patricia Conde-Brooks, executive director of campus inclusion and community, and Brad Pulles, associate dean of students at Dougherty Family College, will discuss the impact of Latine Gen Z on the future workforce.  

Also at 10:30 a.m., Dr. Carla J. Gonzalez, literacy specialist at Dougherty Family College, and Dr. Sandra Morán Pulles ’11 are panelists for a discussion on working toward systemic changes in higher education. Omar Correa, vice president of strategic enrollment management, speaks at the panel at 1:30 p.m.   

LíderCon takes place at the 3M Center in Maplewood, Minnesota. 

