St. Thomas Law Faculty Appointed to Minnesota Supreme Court

Karl Procaccini, a full-time visiting assistant professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, has been appointed as the newest associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court. He will take the seat of Justice Natalie Hudson, who is being elevated to chief justice of the court.

Procaccini has been a St. Thomas adjunct faculty member since 2017 and is currently teaching Torts to the first-year law students. He will continue in that role until he assumes his position on the court in October.

“On behalf of the University of St. Thomas School of Law, we congratulate Karl Procaccini on his appointment as an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court,” said Joel Nichols, the law school’s interim dean. “Karl has contributed greatly to the legal community in this state and it has been an honor to have him teach at St. Thomas. We know that given his humility, integrity, patience and compassion, he will serve the people of Minnesota well in the administration of justice from the state’s highest court.”

Nichols added, “Justice Hudson is a skilled jurist and great choice to assume the chief justice seat.” She will replace Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, who is retiring.

“She has a strong reputation as a leader and consensus builder,” said Gov. Walz about Hudson in the state’s news release. “I am confident that she will advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans.”

In Walz’s announcement, he also said, “Karl understands how legal decisions impact the lives of Minnesotans. There is no one more prepared for the rigors and challenges that come with this important position.”

“I am humbled by the governor’s decision and grateful for this opportunity to serve Minnesotans as an associate justice,” said Procaccini. “I will strive to maintain the Supreme Court’s high standards, protect equal justice for all, and uphold the rule of law.”

Prior to joining St. Thomas, Procaccini was deputy chief of staff and general counsel for Walz. Previously, he was a partner at the law firm of Greene Espel PLLP and served as a law clerk for former U.S. District and Appeals Court Judge Diana Murphy and U.S. District Court Judge Michael Davis.