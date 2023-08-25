VIDEO: Karl Procaccini Accepts Appointment as Associate Justice, Minnesota Supreme Court

Karl Procaccini, an assistant visiting professor in the University of St. Thomas School of Law, made headlines when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appointed him as the next associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Karl Procaccini

The Star Tribune reported how he is the first Muslim on the state’s high court, joining at the time Walz elevated Justice Natalie Hudson as the first African American to be appointed as the court’s chief justice.

Among the people Procaccini thanked during his speech were faculty at the St. Thomas School of Law. He said:

“Thank you also to my current home, the University of St. Thomas School of Law, and Dean Joel Nichols in particular. St Thomas is a really special place and I’m lucky to teach there now for six years. It has an incredible student body, faculty and staff.”

Procaccini was most recently the general counsel for Gov. Walz, as the Minnesota Reformer reported from the official news release: