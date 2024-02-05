VIDEO: What Is Catholic Seminary Actually Like?

Ever wonder what life is like for seminarians? Well, in this video, seminarian J.P. Thornton provides a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a seminarian at The Saint Paul Seminary.

Thornton captures a full day at the seminary, from 6:30 a.m. holy hour to when he goes to bed. Within the business of prayer time, classes, homework, and daily Mass, there are opportunities for the seminarians to connect, whether it is socializing at lunch or playing football.

“One of the best parts about being in seminary is the fraternity,” Thornton reflected. “Having other brothers who are walking the same path that you’re walking and asking the same questions that you are ... it’s really inspiring.”

Thornton highlights the ultimate benefit of seminary school: growing in relationship with Christ and seeking to love, know, and serve God better through their ministerial calling.

Thornton is a Theology III seminarian from the Diocese of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.