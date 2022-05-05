VP for Mission Collins Authors Book on 'Resting in the Lord'

Vice President for Mission Father Chris Collins ’93, SJ, drew on his years of experience as a spiritual retreat leader in writing his latest book, Habits of Freedom: 5 Ignatian Tools for Clearing Your Mind and Resting Daily in the Lord. He wrote the book during the early months of the COVID-19 lockdown, an unexpected opportunity to evaluate how we can lean on the Lord as we walk through life’s challenges.

“I’m hopeful the book is useful for people,” Collins said. “In times of uncertainty or despair, it’s important to remember who we are and that we are beloved children of God. In the book, I encourage readers to fight against the darkness that tries to discourage us and remember how important it is to keep talking things out with the Lord and our friends. There is so much power in dialogue and conversation.”

On Iowa Catholic Radio last month, he reinforced the importance of allowing God into our lives and letting the Holy Spirit move through us. “The moments in our lives that make us feel destabilized can be a time to either close off to others or to open up to God and his efforts to love us. I hope the book gives people practical tools for daily life that help them de-stress and experience the calming presence of Jesus.”