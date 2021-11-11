We're Committed to Our Veteran Students, Faculty, Staff and Alumni

President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email to the St. Thomas community.

Dear faculty, staff and students,

Today we pause to honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. As I walked on campus this morning, I took a moment to observe the 24-hour POW/MIA vigil in front of the flag on the lower quad. It was a moving tribute that reminds us of our commitment to our veteran students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The University of St. Thomas can proudly trace its support of military students to the establishment of the St. Thomas cadet program in 1903. Nearly 120 years later, we are a designated Best-for-Vets school, and our goal is to make St. Thomas the most military-friendly university in the Upper-Midwest. We support current military members as well as our student veterans through the Veterans Resource Center. The center offers support, career advice, events, healthcare information, networking opportunities, and a great deal of camaraderie.