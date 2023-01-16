Dr. Yohuru Williams: What Dr. King Said About Voting Rights

“Dr. King would have been the first to acknowledge that freedom is a constant struggle in which we all have an important part to play,” Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, said on the Sunday before MLK Day to a gathering at National Alliance of Faith and Justice (NAFJ), a nonprofit association of criminal justice professionals and community leaders.
Williams spoke about King’s position on voting rights: “Give us the ballot and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about basic rights ... we will by the power of our vote write the law...”
Hear Williams’ remarks on the video.