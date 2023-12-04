Yohuru Williams Featured on Dan Aykroyd’s New History Channel Docuseries

Dr. Yohuru Williams, distinguished professor of history and director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, is one of the experts on the History Channel’s new documentary series “The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd.”

Williams spoke about islands outside of Mexico City where more than 4,000 dolls are hanging from trees, fences and elsewhere across one of the islands.

“Dolls are created in our image … an island full of that would drive anyone crazy,” Williams said. Aykroyd says the island is open to visitors, but closes when it gets dark.

Williams also addressed the history of tuberculosis at the former Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky.

