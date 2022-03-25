American Statistical Association Recognizes St. Thomas Professor

University of St. Thomas professor Amelia McNamara, PhD, has been recognized by the American Statistical Association for excellence in teaching and statistics education.
Nominated by a combination of colleagues and students, McNamara received the ASA's 2022 Waller Education Award, one of just two annual teaching awards the association gives out nationally.
The award recognizes distinguished educators early in their careers, with 10 or fewer years of full-time teaching introductory statistics at a college or university.
About McNamara's award: "In recognition of her wide-ranging innovations in statistical education, including contributions to data journalism, integration of data science into the curriculum at many levels, outreach through social media, services to the statistical education community and commitment to diversity in STEM."