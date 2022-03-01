An Announcement From the President

President Julie Sullivan shared the following in email to University of St. Thomas students on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

I write to share that I am stepping down as president of the University of St. Thomas at the end of this semester, and will become president of Santa Clara University in California, effective July 1. You can read the full announcement here.

My work with students – undergraduate and graduate students alike –has been the highlight of my time as president. St. Thomas is an amazing community, and our compassionate, curious and caring students, whom I have watched time and again develop into principled leaders and scholars, are the core of that community.

I am pleased to tell you that Rob Vischer, our outstanding dean of the St. Thomas School of Law, will serve as interim university president beginning June 1. Rob is a trusted leader who is looking forward to working more directly with students across the university. I will find ways to introduce him to students who don’t already know him yet this semester.

It is bittersweet to leave St. Thomas. I love this community. Santa Clara is located just south of San Francisco and very near my family. My four grandsons (fifth on the way!) live within minutes of Santa Clara. I looking forward to being closer to them.