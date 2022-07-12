Ashley Lucas Joins St. Thomas as Women's Cross Country Head Coach

Lucas' eight-year coaching era, all with Division I teams, includes the last five seasons as men's and women's cross country and track and field head coach at the University of Illinois-Chicago. She previously worked three years prior to that at Northern Illinois University coaching the Huskies' cross country and track and field teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashley Lucas to Summit Avenue and the University of St. Thomas," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten. "Her experience at both Northern Illinois and UIC will provide valuable perspective as we continue to solidify our Division I classification. More importantly, Ashley's interest in student-athlete holistic development was evident in our conversations as her passion for life skills development through cross country, track and field are major tenets of her program. We have an extremely proud past, built through the leadership of coach Sweeney and by the student-athletes over the last several decades. I'm excited to continue to build upon this foundation and feel with Ashley we have a bright future."