Lee & Penny Anderson Arena Named Project of the Year by Finance & Commerce 

The University of St. Thomas' Lee & Penny Anderson Arena has been named Project of the Year by Finance & Commerce as part of its Top Projects of 2025: Best of the Best awards, which recognize Minnesota’s top construction projects for excellence in design, innovation and collaboration.

In recognizing the project, Finance & Commerce wrote:

“The Lee & Penny Anderson Arena marks the University of St. Thomas’s bold entry into Division I athletics. Its transforming main floor converts from a 4,000-seat hockey rink to a 5,300-seat basketball court in under a day, uniting seven athletic programs. Built in 17 months on a tight urban site, the facility blends Collegiate Gothic heritage with cutting-edge innovation and community purpose.

The project team includes contractor Ryan Companies, architect and interior designer Ryan A+E, Inc., and engineers Ryan A+E, Inc. and Meyer Borgman Johnson.”