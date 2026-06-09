Tommies Basketball to Play Gophers in Fall 2026

The University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota athletic departments announced that the Tommies and Gophers men's and women's basketball teams will square off during the 2026-27 season, marking the first meetings between the historic programs in nearly 100 years. Both games will be played at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The St. Thomas men's basketball will take on the Gophers at "The Barn" on Friday, Nov. 6, while the women will square off on Dec. 1. Tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

The first Division I era meeting between the programs will be their eighth all-time match up. The Tommies and Gophers last met Dec.. 11, 1934, according to available records. The previous seven meetings occurred at Minnesota. St. Thomas won the game that occurred on Dec. 16, 1933.