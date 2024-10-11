Catholic Studies Professor Chosen for Cardinal Wright Award

Dr. Robert Kennedy received the 2024 Cardinal Wright Award for scholarly service to the Church by the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars at the 46th Annual Conference at the Catholic University of America. He also presented a plenary paper “Challenges in the Education and Formation of Catholic Professionals" at the September conference.

The Fellowship of Catholic Scholars was organized 45 years ago as an association of faithful Catholic academics and writers representing a variety of disciplines. Each year, in commemoration of a prominent American bishop, the Cardinal Wright Award is given to a scholar in recognition of service to the Church. Previous honorees have included Germain Grisez, John Finnis, Ralph McInerny, Robert George, Janet Smith and Mary Ann Glendon.

“This recognition is richly deserved for all Bob has done to renew and invigorate Catholic intellectual life,” Dr. John Boyle said. “Of course, Catholic Studies has benefited enormously from Bob’s involvement and leadership since the very beginning.”