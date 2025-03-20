St. Thomas Professor’s New Lean Six Sigma Guide Bridges Theory and Practice

The University of St. Thomas School of Engineering celebrates the release of Dr. Gary Jing’s latest book, Lean Six Sigma for Beginners: Essential Activities to Conduct DMAIC Projects, unveiled at the 2024 ASQ Lean Six Sigma Conference. The book, now available on Amazon and ASQ Press, represents a distilled version of St. Thomas’ ETLS640 Lean Six Sigma curriculum.

Jing, an ASQ Fellow and Master Black Belt with nearly three decades of Lean Six Sigma leadership experience, brings his extensive industry expertise to this practical guide. As an adjunct professor at St. Thomas and quality manager at nVent, he bridges academic theory with real-world application.

The book stands out for its accessible approach to complex methodologies, focusing on non-statistical tools that prepare professionals for data analytics. Following a clear project road map, it offers fresh perspectives on essential techniques like root cause analysis and failure mode effects analysis. Each chapter concludes with key takeaways, making it an invaluable resource for students and emerging quality professionals.

“This guide reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation of quality professionals,” said Jing, whose impressive background includes contributing to ISO 9000:2015 development and authoring over 30 publications in Lean and Six Sigma.