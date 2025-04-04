The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship and U.S. Bank Partnership Receives AACSB ‘Innovations That Inspire’ Award

The University of St. Thomas’ Schulze School of Entrepreneurship has been recognized by AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) as part of its 2025 “Innovations That Inspire” initiative. This annual recognition highlights institutions worldwide that create relevant, equitable, and impactful business education through innovative partnerships with businesses, NGOs, and governments.
The collaboration between the Schulze School and U.S. Bank uniquely combines corporate innovation challenges with financial wellness education. At the heart of this partnership is the U.S. Bank Idea Jam, where St. Thomas students collaborate on business challenges provided by U.S. Bank, such as how to engage younger generations in banking.
The partnership also brings dedicated financial wellness resources to campus, including an on-site goals coach who provides personalized financial guidance to students, faculty and staff three days per week. By bringing these resources directly to the University of St. Thomas community, the partnership provides a holistic approach to financial well-being and innovation and prepares students for leadership roles in business and society.