The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship and U.S. Bank Partnership Receives AACSB ‘Innovations That Inspire’ Award

The University of St. Thomas’ Schulze School of Entrepreneurship has been recognized by AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) as part of its 2025 “Innovations That Inspire” initiative. This annual recognition highlights institutions worldwide that create relevant, equitable, and impactful business education through innovative partnerships with businesses, NGOs, and governments.

The collaboration between the Schulze School and U.S. Bank uniquely combines corporate innovation challenges with financial wellness education. At the heart of this partnership is the U.S. Bank Idea Jam, where St. Thomas students collaborate on business challenges provided by U.S. Bank, such as how to engage younger generations in banking.