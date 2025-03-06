New Schulze Executive Fellow of Entrepreneurial Practice Announced at St. Thomas

The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the Opus College of Business announced the appointment of Jack Dempsey as the new Schulze Executive Fellow of Entrepreneurial Practice at the University of St. Thomas.

Jack Dempsey

Jack Dempsey has been an adjunct professor for the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship since 2022, teaching a variety of applied courses including the entrepreneurship capstone course and venture capital and deal flow analysis. He is currently teaching a course in partnership with the School of Engineering's New Product Tech Ventures Program, helping graduate students validate business models for innovative technologies.

"Dempsey brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our institution, having served as the Mentor in Residence for the local Techstars Accelerator program," said Associate Dean Danielle Ailts Campeau, the Best Buy Chair of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. "In his role as a Schulze Executive Fellow, Jack will provide students with practical insights into entrepreneurship while helping them build valuable networks."

Dempsey will mentor and advise students on academic and career pursuits, fostering their entrepreneurial spirit and guiding them through their ventures. He will also collaborate with faculty, staff, and industry professionals to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem at the university.

An active investor and adviser for numerous local and national startups and venture funds, he serves as an operating adviser for the private equity firm Norwest Equity Partners. Earlier in his career, Dempsey was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and a senior executive at Pentair. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and a BS in Management from Canisius University in Buffalo, New York.