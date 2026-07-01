Center for Irish Studies Announces Winners of the James Rogers Award

The Center for Irish Studies at the University of St. Thomas and the editorial board of New Hibernia Review are pleased to announce this year’s winners of the James Rogers Award for best article.

New Hibernia Review is recognized as the “journal of record” for Irish Studies scholars, and is North America’s only Irish Studies quarterly. Recipients of the Rogers Award – which is named for the former director of St. Thomas’ Center for Irish Studies – are determined by the editorial board based on recommendations from the advisory members who oversee the diverse fields of Irish Studies highlighted by the journal. All scholarly writers of any rank who have been published in New Hibernia Review during the previous volume will be automatically entered.

This prize, which was established with a generous contribution by Dr. William J. Lowe, Professor Emeritus of History at Indiana University Northwest, recognizes contributions made by James Rogers to the growth, collegiality and scholarship of the American Conference for Irish Studies (ACIS). Rogers served as president of the Midwest region of the ACIS, and later as vice president and then president of the organization. In 2006, Rogers assumed directorship of the St. Thomas Center for Irish Studies and followed Thomas Dillon Redshaw as editor of New Hibernia Review. He continued in both of these roles until 2019.