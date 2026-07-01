Center for Irish Studies Announces Winners of the James Rogers Award

The Center for Irish Studies at the University of St. Thomas and the editorial board of New Hibernia Review are pleased to announce this year’s winners of the James Rogers Award for best article.
- First place was awarded to Ray Cashman for “What’s Old Is New Again: Willow Coffins, Tradition, and Revival in Ireland Today.” (New Hibernia Review 29.1)
- Second place was awarded to Damjana Mraovic-O’Hare for “Seers, Seeing, and War: The Prophet and Me.” (New Hibernia Review 28.3)
- Honorable Mention was awarded to Eva Roa White for “Ending the Curse of the New Playboy of the Western World?: Bisi Adigun and Roddy Doyle’s American Path to Redemption.” (New Hibernia Review 28.2)
New Hibernia Review is recognized as the “journal of record” for Irish Studies scholars, and is North America’s only Irish Studies quarterly. Recipients of the Rogers Award – which is named for the former director of St. Thomas’ Center for Irish Studies – are determined by the editorial board based on recommendations from the advisory members who oversee the diverse fields of Irish Studies highlighted by the journal. All scholarly writers of any rank who have been published in New Hibernia Review during the previous volume will be automatically entered.
This prize, which was established with a generous contribution by Dr. William J. Lowe, Professor Emeritus of History at Indiana University Northwest, recognizes contributions made by James Rogers to the growth, collegiality and scholarship of the American Conference for Irish Studies (ACIS). Rogers served as president of the Midwest region of the ACIS, and later as vice president and then president of the organization. In 2006, Rogers assumed directorship of the St. Thomas Center for Irish Studies and followed Thomas Dillon Redshaw as editor of New Hibernia Review. He continued in both of these roles until 2019.
Available in print and online, New Hibernia Review over the past year has had more than 150,000 articles accessed in 89 countries by nearly a thousand institutions worldwide via the Project MUSE service of Johns Hopkins University. Recently, New Hibernia Review was a part of the steering committee establishing the new online initiative Subscribe to Open (S2O), which will provide open access to Project MUSE’s most distinguished titles to address intellectual and monetary equity throughout academia.