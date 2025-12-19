In the News: Mike Klein on Bringing Creativity Into Community Care

Mike Klein, a professor of peace studies and social justice at the University of St. Thomas, was featured by FOX 9 for his work with Catholic Charities families ahead of the Giving Tree event at the Mall of America. Klein and his students partnered with children living in transitional housing to create a mural designed to bring comfort, hope and a sense of belonging during a period of uncertainty.

From the article:

The Ramsey County Family Service Center in Maplewood serves as a transitional home for 21 families, including Raven Hampton and her children.

“It’s going really well. Me and my children love it,” said Hampton about the help she’s getting from the staff on everything from childcare to establishing a savings plan for when she’s able to move into stable housing. “It’s just a lot of help and everybody has things that they give us to make sure that we are on the right track.”

Many families arrive at the service center with nothing but the clothes they’re wearing.

“Some families have been living in their cars, some are in really unsafe situations, and they come in and they’re exhausted,” said Allie Shaun, a program director for Catholic Charities.

And that’s in part where University of St. Thomas Professor Mike Klein comes in. Klein and several of his peace studies and social justice students have been working with the families to create a mural on a shelter wall from pictures the children have created symbolizing their visions of comfort and hope.

“They’re in transition, and they’re in a space that is, I think, welcoming on one hand, and uncertain on another,” said Klein about his work with the families. “And so being able to change the space, to make it their own, to add their image and their idea to the space really shapes their experience here.”