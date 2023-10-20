Christopher Michaelson Named New President of the Society for Business Ethics

Christopher Michaelson, the Opus Distinguished Professor of Principled Leadership and academic director of the Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership at The University St. Thomas, has been named the new president of the Society for Business Ethics.

The Society for Business Ethics is widely regarded as the leading global academic association for scholars of business ethics. Michaelson was elected to the Society for Business Ethics board in 2019, starting his five-year rotation of board positions in 2020.