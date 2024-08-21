Marlon Blake Accepts Role of Associate Dean and SDIS Director

Dr. Marlon Blake, assistant dean of students at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, has accepted the role of Associate Dean of Students and Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion (SDIS) at the university.

Dr. Marlon Blake

In his new role, Blake will lead SDIS with a focus on fostering a vibrant and caring community where student engagement, education, and cultural exploration thrive. He will prioritize key areas such as race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, social justice, equity, and inclusion, making sure these important topics are part of the student experience.

“Marlon has been a strong advocate for SDIS, consistently working with both students and staff to create a welcoming and supportive environment at the university,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Karen Lange. “I am confident that under Marlon’s leadership, SDIS will continue to be a vital part of our university community.”

Nayely Becerra Balbuena

In addition, Blake will continue supporting the Dean of Students Office by working with the CARE team to ensure our students' needs are met with compassion. He will also continue his work with the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center, reinforcing St. Thomas’ commitment to veteran students and military connected families.

Nayely Becerra Castillo, has been promoted to the role of associate director in Student Diversity and Inclusion Services.