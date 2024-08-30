Journalism Associate Professor Emeritus Co-Authors Textbook on Editing

University of St. Thomas Journalism Associate Professor Emeritus Michael O’Donnell has co-authored a new editing textbook with Buck Ryan of the University of Kentucky. Editing. The Essential Guide to Better Writing Across Today’s Media was published by Cognella Academic Publishing.

O’Donnell worked with Ryan at the Chicago Tribune, and together they taught editing at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. They have published four books on language skills and editing.